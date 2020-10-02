GHMC moots sanitation works for private agencies

Hyderabad: The GHMC Standing Committee meeting chaired by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan was held here on Thursday. Eight aspects were discussed and approved. A resolution was passed to request the government for handing over sanitation works under 30 circles coming to a stretch of 1,176 km to agencies. Another resolution was passed to regularise 650 garbage collecting autos on driver-cum-owner basis.

The Mayor directed officials to ensure that the existing Swachh autos were serviced and remodelled. Appointments to dependents of deceased outsourcing employees in the sanitation department, replacement of employees aged above 60 years, laying off those not attending duties for more than a month without any notice were some other aspects discussed at the meeting.



GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, standing committee members Gandam Jyotsna, Mudraboina Srinivasa Rao, Juveriya Fatima, Meerbasit Ali, Sama Swapna, Meerja Mustaffa Beig, Sunnam Rajmohan, Mahamood Nazeeruddin, Muta Padma Naresh, Kolanu Lakshmi, P Sindhu, Sabitha Kishore, A Aruna, Zonal Commissioners N Ravi Kiran, Upender Reddy, B Mamatha, B Srinivas Reddy, Pravenya, Samrat, Ashok, Town Planning director Srinivasa Rao, Enforcement Director Vishwajeet Kampati and others were among those present.