GHMC out to make Hyderabad a bin-free city

Adarsh Nagar: With an aim to make Hyderabad a bin-free city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is picking up all the garbage bins from the streets, roads, localities, and residential areas.



All municipal corporations of the Telangana State are implementing the concept of a bin-free city. This has been taken up to attain a good rank in 'Swachh Suruvekshan'. This initiative kicked-off almost a week ago and collected as many as 900 garbage bins.

Following which, the garbage would be collected from the doorsteps of the people and would be transported to the transfer stations.

According to the GHMC officials, the Solid Waste Management wing is working to achieve 100 per cent door-to-door collection of garbage to comply with the solid waste management rules and various National Green Tribunal orders.

Further, GHMC is also establishing small capacity decentralised transfer stations named as Secondary Collection and Transfer Points (SCTP) / modern transfer stations in all zones at the suitable locations selected by the respective Zones. By this decentralisation system of waste transportation, the distance to be traveled by SAT drivers will reduce and thereby by the collection efficiency in those respective areas will be increased. As many as 3,150 garbage collecting autos would function for the same.

It has also been noticed that the garbage bins are overflowing, and trash being piled up on the streets. "With the removal of the garbage bins in the city, a lot of garbage was being piled up on the roads in several areas, including Golconda, Alwal, Malkajgiri, and Secunderabad," said Vinod Kumar, an activist. Soon all the corners of the city would be piled up with lots of garbage, he fumed.