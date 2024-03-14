GHMC panel gives nod to 16 projects

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee on Wednesday approved 16 development proposals, with the cooperation of newly elected committee members, at a meeting chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. The meeting, attended by newly-elected 15 standing committee members, the commissioner and senior officials, discussed various civic issues and pending development works.

The committee gave nod to invite e-procurement tender for implementation of mobile-based facial recognition biometric attendance management (FRBAMS) system for outsourcing, regular staff attendance monitoring in GHMC. It invited tender with administrative sanction for carrying out I&D works for drainage diversion from Intech-1 to Intech-2 covered in RC Puram Raisamudram Tank Mission Kakatiya at an estimated cost of Rs 2.52 crore.

The committee approved to enter into a MoU for extension for another two years the agreement with the present agency, Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation, regarding Annapurna meals scheme for Rs 5; the revision of DA of 2.73%, (from 20.02 to 22.75%); DA sanctioned to employees from January 1,2022 as per GO; DA orders (from 20.02 to 22.75%) in basic pension from January 1, 2022 as per GO; sanction of interim relief of 5% basic pay (vide GO 133 dated October 2, 2023, from January 1, 2023.

The committee okayed construction of four-lane bi-directional elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST main road and building of three-lane bidirectional grade separator from Ramnagar to Baghlinampally at estimates revised to Rs 565 crore.

The repair and renovation work at Begumpet railway station for ROB at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore and renovation work of RK Puram ROB at Ramakistapuram railway station, Secunderabad, Rs 6 crore were also approved.

It okayed construction of multilevel flyover at four junctions at LB Nagar (package-II) for Rs 515 crore, with revised estimated cost (additional Rs 67 crore to the original amount of Rs 448 crore).

The committee approved widening of road in KPHB Colony ward No.114, Moosapet circle with funds of Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd. The commissioner has entered into an agreement for 12 months with the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation under CSR for free training at PJR Stadium, Charminar zone, Moghalpura sports complex, and two playing grounds in Serilingampally and Chandanagar zones.

Standing committee members Avula Ravindar Reddy, Uppalapati Sreekanth, Kandi Shailaja, Ghouse Uddin Mohd, Chintala Vijay Shanti, Podavu Archana, Fahad Bin Abdul Samed Bin Abdat, Bannala Geeta Praveen Mudiraj, Manne Kavitha Reddy, Mohd Khader, Mohammed Naseeruddin, Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain, Rafath Sultana, Shaheen Begum and Sabiha Begum attended the meeting.

Commissioner Ronald Rose, EVDM Prakash Reddy, Additional Commissioner Siva Kumar Naidu, Sneha Sabarish, ENC Ziauddin, CE Devanand, CCP Rajendra Prasad Naik, Accounts Examiner Venkateshwar Reddy, Veterinary Chief Abdul Vakil, Entomology Dr Rambabu, Secretary Dasharath, and other officers were present.