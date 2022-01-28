GHMC plan to weed out hyacinth from 30 lakes 

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will to carry out cleaning and hyacinth removal work from 30 lakes and will also take up beautification works at the Langar Houz lake in Khairatabad zone.

The officials discussed the works to be undertaken along with zonal commissioner and additional commissioners.

Several complaints of poor maintenance of lakes in Karwan constituency were lodged with the GHMC. Residents were facing difficulties due to mosquito menace caused due to sewage water flowing into the lake. After which, the authorities decided to take special preventive measures to resolve the issue. The Entomology wing is going to carry out continuous anti-larval activities and fogging in the lake on a war footing after completion of cleaning the lake. The GHMC officials are also taking steps to plant trees as part of the beautification works. Moreover, mosquito repellent plants will also be planted on both sides of the lake. dditional Commissioner of Sanitation and Health Santosh Badavath said, "The GHMC teams have identified 39 lakes that are covered in hyacinth and steps have been taken to remove it."