GHMC ratchets up cleanliness efforts with mega sanitation drive

To further enhance sanitation across Greater Hyderabad, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has directed Additional Commissioners and Zonal Commissioners to conduct extensive field inspections.

On Monday, the Commissioner convened a WebEx visual review meeting with Additional Commissioners, Zonal Commissioners, senior officials from engineering and other departments, to assess the ongoing special sanitation programme and other development initiatives.

The special sanitation drive, which commenced on December 29, is scheduled to conclude on January 31. Reviewing progress thus far, RV Karnan instructed that inspections at the field level be intensified to ensure the drive achieves greater impact in the coming days.

Alongside sanitation activities, the Commissioner emphasised the importance of public awareness campaigns to highlight the value of cleanliness. He urged active community participation to transform Greater Hyderabad into a model clean city.

5,641 metric tonnes of excess waste removed so far

The GHMC’s special mega sanitation drive continues with full momentum. Across 300 wards, sanitation efforts have been undertaken in 3,613 locations, including vulnerable garbage points, foot-over bridges, flyovers and parks.

So far, 4,243 metric tonnes of general waste and 1,398 metric tonnes of construction debris--amounting to a total of 5,641 metric tones--have been cleared.

Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners are closely monitoring the drive at the ground level to ensure its effectiveness.