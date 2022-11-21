GHMC razes encroachments to ease congestion at Tolichowki

Hyderabad: In a crackdown against illegal encroachments on roadside, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with Traffic police razed down illegal structures in Tolichowki circle. The demolition drive against the encroachments created a panic among builders who illegally constructed their business establishments encroaching the roads and pavements, trespassing and wrongful confinement.

The GHMC along with traffic police started a special drive to pull down encroachments from the roads. The drive at Tolichowki-Hakeempetkunta stretch was initiated after the officials noticed traffic snarls as business establishments used the pavements to display their goods forcing the pedestrians to walk on the main road.

JCB's were pressed into service which demolished temporary shops, staircases and entrance areas of many shops and showrooms which were encroaching the road and obstructing the traffic. While bulldozers razed the structures, GHMC staffers also demolished illegal shops and pulled down the grills barricading the establishments. Over 200 temporary shops were razed by the officials.

According to shop owners, the officials came with bulldozers and asked some shopkeepers to evacuate the shops. Vendors however claimed that no official notice was sent to them by GHMC officials and the sudden move has affected their livelihood. Asif, a shopkeeper said, "They just came and asked us to empty the shops. This is my only livelihood and they broke my temporary shop. Now how will I manage to earn money?" he asked.

"We shopkeepers urge the area MLA, and officials to give us some space and make any of them an in-controller in the area who can also look after the encroachments on roadsides. It is important for us to do our business as we hundreds of people are dependent on these temporary shops," urged Asif and other shop owners.

The traffic police are initially focusing on the main road stretches that face severe traffic congestions. "Initially, we are issuing a notice to all those who are doing commercial activity illegally on roadsides. We are requesting the GHMC to close down all such establishments that are operating business on roads and footpaths leading to heavy traffic congestions," said an official. The Hyderabad traffic police are also booking criminal cases against business establishments encroaching roads and pavements.