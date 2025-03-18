GHMC receives 165 applications at Prajavani

Hyderabad: GHMC Additional Commissioner Shivakumar Naidu urged officials to promptly address the public grievances presented during the Prajavani programme. Shivakumar Naidu emphasised the need for officials to prioritise the concerns of the city’s residents. He directed them to provide a written response to the petitioner, outlining the timeline for addressing both personal and social issues.

Alongside Additional Commissioners Venugopal, Raghu Prasad, Chandrakanth Reddy, and Additional CC Gangadhar, Naidu participated in the programme held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday. They listened to concerns from residents across the city, carefully reviewed each issue, and directed the concerned officials to provide immediate resolutions.

On Monday, the GHMC received as many as 165 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC.

Total of 85 complaints were received during the public hearing held at the GHMC headquarters, of which 36 were related to the Town Planning Department, 12 to the Tax Section, eight to the Engineering Department, three each to the Administration and Sanitation Departments, two each to the UCD, Electrical, Advertisement and Sports Departments, one each to the CTO, Health, Lakes, Land Acquisition, Estates, Veterinary, RTI CPRO and Housing Departments. Meanwhile, a total of 80 complaints were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC. Out of which 31 were received in the Kukatpally Zone, 20 in the Secunderabad Zone, 20 in the Serilingampally Zone, four in the LB Nagar Zone, three in the Charminar Zone and two in the Khairtabad Zone.

The Prajavani phone-in programme received seven requests all of which were forwarded to the respective departments.

Additional CCP, Pradeep, Water Works GM Sai Ramana, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Vakeel, Valuation Officer Mahesh Kulkarni, UBD Director Venkateswara Rao, OSD Anuradha, AMCs, other departmental officers, staff and other officers were present.