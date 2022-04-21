GHMC seizes pub for lacking fire safety

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday conducted raids on city bars, pubs and seized Makau Pub at Jubilee Hills Road No 36 failing to comply with fire and safety regulations.

The enforcement teams, led by Viswajit Kampati, Director, EVDM, seized the pub for failing to prove that fire and life safety measures were being taken as per norms.

The Makau Pub was set up a year ago at 37, Jubilee Hills Road. Locals also complained to the GHMC that the pub visitors were causing constant traffic problems. During inspection, the EVDM officials found the fire licence was not renewed by the pub owner.