GHMC serves 3,452 notices for misusing residential buildings

Hyderabad: The Town Planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued approximately 3,452 notices in the commercial corridors where the building-owners were running commercial activities after taking residential permission.

The civic body gave a chance to the owners to convert the buildings into commercial category. According to GO 2, they can pay the impact fee suggested by the government depending on the size of the building and can turn them into a commercial one. According to the GHMC officials, to turn the residential buildings into commercial ones they designed a proforma. As soon as it gets ready the process of conversion will start. Based on the GO 766 in 2007, the government has identified 80 commercial corridors in the city. A month back they identified another 188 commercial corridors.

However, the civic body is giving notices to the owners running commercial activities in residential buildings. The count of notices may increase, as the process is underway, the GHMC officials said.