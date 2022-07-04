GHMC slaps penalties on TRS, BJP for 'illegal' banners, posters

Hyderabad: With both the BJP and TRS in a poster war in the city on Sunday, the directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) imposed penalties on the two parties for erecting 'illegal' posters, banners and cut-outs in various areas.

According to an EV&DM official, a total of 32 violations were committed by the TRS. An amount of Rs 2.05 lakh was imposed on the general secretary of the pink party in one day. The BJP Telangana unit committed 25 violations; Rs. 1.22 lakh penalty was imposed on the party.

The TRS got challans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5,000 and the BJP between Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 on Saturday.

The EV&DM stated in the challans that political parties have erected banners without permission posing danger to public safety which is an offence under the GHMC Act.

Director of EV&DM Viswajit Kampati said "every violation is being posted and challans are being generated. Also, anti-defacement works are being done by the respective circle and zonal officials."