GHMC springs into action to breathe life into dying lakes

Hyderabad: Water bodies within and surrounding the city, which have long endured pollution and encroachments, placing their existence in jeopardy, are now undergoing a transformative process. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has undertaken a resolute mission to revive these water bodies, allocating a substantial budget of Rs 345 crore towards the restoration of a total of 335 such bodies.

The water bodies are poised to undergo a remarkable transformation, shedding their customary appearance of rampant hyacinth growth and embracing a pristine and clean aesthetic. Officials have revealed that various government departments, including the GHMC, HMDA, Revenue, and Irrigation departments, are actively working towards the preservation of water bodies, ponds, and lakes within the GHMC limits. It has been acknowledged that in the past, Telangana state alone harbored a staggering 46,623 water bodies, many of which have suffered destruction over time.

A senior officer at GHMC said, apart from reviving the water bodies the government has provided infrastructure such as CC roads, LED lights, command control for peace and security, development of surroundings like parks, walking track, benches, open gyms, toilets, etc.

On Thursday, as part of Telangana formation day celebrations, ‘UruRaaCheruvu’ festival was inaugurated by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and Khairtabad MLA DanamNagender at Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills under Khairtabad zone. In the programme, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with women sang bathukamma songs and performed pujas to Maisamma at the Lotus pond.

On this occasion, Talasani said prior to 2014, the water bodies were encroached and neglected, since the formation of Telangana State, the ponds were revived and provided drinking and irrigation water. He informed that there is enough water storage for at least five decades through the waters of Krishna and Godavari. He said that lakhs of acres will be irrigated through the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Mayor said that the UruRaaCheruvu festival is being celebrated on a large scale at the constituency level with the participation of people. “The works have been undertaken in total 335 water bodies with an estimated cost of Rs 345.81 crores, of which 191 works have been completed so far and another 144 works are in the progress stage.”

As per the instructions of the Minister K T Rama Rao that action has been taken without alienating the ponds in the city. As many as 36 ponds have been adopted in the city so far under CSR activity to the companies at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Officials at GHMC said, in Khairtabad zone four water bodies have been taken for restoration. With the strengthening of ponds, sluice dam repairs, sewage diversion works, special attention has been paid to prevent flooding in low-lying areas. The groundwater level would also be increased significantly by rehabilitating the ponds.