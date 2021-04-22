GHMC takes up rapid sanitization operations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Municipal authorities are focusing on spraying operations in crowded places like health centers, places of worship, in all the zones and circle levels as the Covid-19 cases are on rise. The Greater Hyderabad municipal Corporation (GHMC) is spraying sodium hypochlorite throughout the city as per the directions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.



The drive has been taken up by the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) and the entomology department of the GHMC.

At present there are six jetting machines for spraying activities. The EVDM is planning to acquire18 retrofitted water tankers to speed up spraying operations in the city in view of skyrocketing Covid cases, said an official of EVDM.

"Even at night the spraying work is going on in different parts of the city so that there would be no interruption to public activities.

The staff has been divided into shifts and accordingly allocated to the zones and circles.

Even the entomology department of GHMC is focusing on sanitisation work in the areas where the Covid-19 positive cases were reported.