GHMC takes up sanitation and road safety drive

Hyderabad: As the rainfall eased, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner RV Karnan on Thursday reviewed the implementation of the special sanitation and road safety drives across the city.

The commissioner instructed Sanitation Additional Commissioner Raghu Prasad and Zonal Commissioners to supervise the special sanitation programme effectively. During the inspection, RV Karnan emphasised that the road safety drive should be intensified. He also directed engineering officials to fill potholes on roads to prevent inconvenience to motorists and avoid traffic jams.

According to GHMC, the corporation launched a special sanitation drive on Monday aimed at enhancing the cleanliness of Greater Hyderabad. As part of this drive, the sanitation teams have so far collected 1,524.5 metric tonnes of municipal waste and removed 515.5 metric tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste from 979 colonies across 150 divisions. During the drive, a total of 335 vehicles have been deployed for municipal waste removal, alongside 67 vehicles dedicated to C&D waste.

Waste collection efforts are currently underway in the LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairtabad, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Secunderabad zones. Officials are actively monitoring vehicle deployment, waste collection and dumping processes across all circles. In addition to enhancing road safety, efforts have been made to fill potholes, repair catch pits, replace covers, and fix central medians.

As of Thursday, the corporation has successfully repaired 13,738 potholes. Out of these, 13,372 were filled by Wednesday, with 366 potholes repaired on Thursday alone. The GHMC engineering department is committed to filling the remaining potholes at the earliest.