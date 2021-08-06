GHMC targets to complete 1L 2BHKs by September

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) targets to construct one lakh double bedroom houses at 111 locations in its limits during the financial year 2021-22.

According to the civic body officials, out of total 1 lakh houses the authorities have completed the construction of 61,783 houses in 51 locations, while works of the rest 38,217 houses would be done soon. Out of the 38,217 houses, 17,800 double bedroom houses are located in 36 locations, another 17,288 houses are located in 17 locations and the works of these houses would be done by the end of this September.

While, the construction of 3,129 houses at 7 locations would come to an end by March, 2022. "As the civic body is in financial crunch GHMC is yet to clear pending bills to the contractors. The housing department need funds to start new works. Even though construction works finished in few locations, most of these two BHKs have hit the hurdle block as the work pertaining to amenities which include water, sewage and electricity connections are yet to be developed," sources said.