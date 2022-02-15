GHMC to construct retaining walls to prevent flooding in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: To prevent flooding in low-lying and prone areas during the rains, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come up with a plan to construct retaining walls across the drains present in Banjara Hills area under the Khairatabad circle. The project has been taken up with a total cost of 3.45 crore.

According to GHMC officials, the construction of walls will be taken up in Banjara Hills ward number 92. They said that the walls will be constructed across the SW drain from Green Valley Park to Stone Valley Park at Banjara Hills road number 3. The development works here cost Rs 197 lakh. The construction of retaining walls at the drain from Hanuman temple to Devarakonda Basti at Banjara Hills road number 5 has also been taken up with an estimated cost to be put in for the project is Rs 148 lakh. The officials have also provided the contract of both the works to a private construction agency.

Every year during the heavy rains these drains in Banjara Hills area overflow and cause water-logging and flood-like situations in several streets and Bastis in the neighborhood. The residents of these areas have been continuously facing several difficulties as drain water enter their houses. After several representations, the municipal corporation has finally decided to construct the retaining walls.

These retaining walls will ensure that there should not be any water-logging or overflowing of drains. A foundation stone to take up the works was laid by the officials on Monday in Banjara Hills.