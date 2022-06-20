GHMC to distribute aids to disabled, senior citizens

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be holding identification and assessment camps for distribution of selected appliances and artificial limbs to the Divyangjans and eligible senior citizens from June 20 to 27.

According to GHMC officials, under the GHMC limits various assessment camps will be set up to select and provide free prostheses and equipment to BPL (below poverty line) families and senior citizens.

The GHMC urged eligible people to take advantage of the camp, which is being held in coordination with ALIMCO.

All arrangements have been made for holding camps for 250 to 300 persons in each camp. The camps will be held in all the 30 circles of the GHMC. The officials said that various kits will be provided for free including arm kit, crutch Elbow Device, Brace Deluxe, Rollo Tires, Smart Can, Daisy Player, Aidial Kit (Leprosy), Cervical Collars, Wheelchairs, LS Belt, Tricycle, CPChair, hearing aid, caliper, prostheses and various necessary equipment will be distributed free of cost to those identified in the camps.

According to the corporation, the Deputy Commissioner will visit each camp location and ensure it is sufficient for 250-300 people with proper facilities.

Deputy Commissioners will also identify eligible beneficiaries and collect the required documents (Xerox copies) Circle wise, card wise one week before the camp.

The official said beneficiaries should have documents including SADARAM Certificate, Income Certificate, Food Security Card, two Passport size full photographs of Disability, Aadhar card for Senior Citizens as age proof, and Senior citizen I.D card. The GHMC directed all the Zonal Commissioners to supervise and coordinate with the respective Dy Commissioners and ensure that all requisite arrangements are made for smooth conduct of identification and assessment camps for distribution of selected Aids, Appliances and Artificial limbs to the Divyangjans and Eligible Senior Citizens and to complete the camps smoothly and scrupulously duly following all the precautionary measures.