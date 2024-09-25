Live
- I’m Kejriwal’s Hanuman, says Kailash Gahlot
- Woman finds hidden cameras in house, landlord’s son held
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 25 September, 2024
- Vasudha Foundation gesture to weightlifter
- MP promises rly under bridge
- Leopard spotted at a nursery in Kadium of East Godavari, officials alerted
- Tobacco Cessation Centre inaugurated at Ruia hospital
- Woman kills self over harassment
- BJP’s coalition with JJP left Gurugram in civic mess: Narbir
- Alliance corporators demand Mayor’s resignation
Just In
GHMC to host Ghazal & Shayari prog at MJ market
Highlights
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will hold a cultural event at Moazzamjahi Market premises on September 28, Saturday, as part of ‘Hyderabad Rendezvous’ to highlight the city’s culture and heritage.
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will hold a cultural event at Moazzamjahi Market premises on September 28, Saturday, as part of ‘Hyderabad Rendezvous’ to highlight the city’s culture and heritage.
The cultural evening at MJ Market is titled ‘Ghazal aurShayariki Shaan.’ The event will begin at 6:30 PM and feature a performance by popular Ghazal and Sufi singer Sunil Rao. This event has been organized to celebrate the city’s heritage and to encourage the arts.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS