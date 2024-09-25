GHMC to host Ghazal & Shayari prog at MJ market

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will hold a cultural event at Moazzamjahi Market premises on September 28, Saturday, as part of ‘Hyderabad Rendezvous’ to highlight the city’s culture and heritage.

The cultural evening at MJ Market is titled ‘Ghazal aurShayariki Shaan.’ The event will begin at 6:30 PM and feature a performance by popular Ghazal and Sufi singer Sunil Rao. This event has been organized to celebrate the city’s heritage and to encourage the arts.