GHMC to host indie puppy adoption drive on Aug 17

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is launching an adoption drive for indie puppies at Jalagam Vengalrao Park, Banjara Hills on August 17 between 6 am and 10 am. GHMC urges everyone to ‘Be a Hero. Adopt, Don’t Shop’ and bring home a furry friend.

The drive aims at finding loving homes for stray puppies in the city and will be conducted at various locations, where individuals can visit and adopt puppies.

These healthy, vaccinated, and dewormed puppies are playful, loyal, and low-maintenance, making them perfect companions. Best of all, adoption is free—all you need is love. Don’t miss this chance to make a difference. GHMC hopes this drive will encourage more people to adopt rather than buy pets, thereby helping reduce the stray dog population in the city.

The adoption drive announcement was made by GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan on his official X account.