GHMC to provide mutation certificates in time

Adarsh Nagar: In a response to the news published on June 21, 2021, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal (GHMC) on Thursday clarified that according to the citizen charter the civic body is providing the mutation certificate to the citizens in 15 days only if the applicant submits all the requisite documents mentioned in the mutation form.

GHMC said that only after the physical verification of applicant premises by the Bill Collectors or Tax Inspectors, the concerned area Deputy Commissioner will approve the mutation file at the circle level.

Further, the GHMC also said that it is taking all measures to provide mutation certificates in time to citizens. "Currently, around 6,000 mutations are pending in its jurisdiction," said GHMC.