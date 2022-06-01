GHMC trains special teams for Monsoon

Hyderabad: AS heavy rains are predicted this monsoon across Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is training its special team dedicated to flood monitoring during the monsoon. Apart from identifying and demolishing encroachments at the Full Tank Level (FTL) of lakes, the GHMC is training the GHMC staff and engineers to operate the sluice shutter gates in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, the Corporation is going to take up special measures for prevention of floods, waterlogging and overflowing of nalas and lakes. To get ready to monitor the flooding situation if reported, all the five zones will have a dedicated team that will monitor flooding during heavy rains. All the GHMC zonal commissioners and circle-wise deputy commissioners with the help of PPT presentations are training the team members for the flood management system.

Speaking to The Hans India, V Mamatha, Zonal Commissioner of Kukaypally zone said, "Training sessions on flood management are being given to lake in-charge officers, caretakers on the protection of lakes and tanks in the ensuing rainy season. Teams are being explained important terms for understanding the tank FTL including Bund, Weir, Sluice, Inlet, Outlet, Foreshore, Downstream, Chain Link of tanks, and Flood Water Levels."

All lake officials will be inspecting lakes and tanks, and will also be monitoring the flood level. If there is any emergency alert, they will be taking necessary action while informing the zonal commissioners. The teams will also be releasing water through sleeves and tanks and will also ensure clearance of obstructions ensuring no dump of debris in lakes.

There are 185 tanks in the GHMC jurisdiction and all the tanks are surveyed and the FTL boundary is demarcated with global coordinates. Lake bunds are being embankments to control or stop the water, and any damages noticed on the bund portion will be reported Engineering wing of the GHMC by special teams.

Explaining the action plan to be taken up by the teams, Moosapet Circle Deputy Commissioner K Ravi Kumar said, "The Surplus Weir is the main outlet of the lake. When water is received into the lake above FTL, the excess water surplusses over the weir into the outlet channel. Teams will identify the inundation areas around the lake when the water level is at FTL and will report to Assistant Engineers." Teams will be monitoring the inlet and outlet channels of lakes and will also identify blockages and clear them. If there is an alarming rise in water level in inlets or outlets they have to be reported to the concerned in charge who would take immediate action.

Leakages will be observed on the downstream side of the bund. If clear water is observed at the toe of bund it is assumed that capillary action has begun. However, there is no threat to bund immediately. If muddy water is observed at the toe of bund it is assumed that capillary action started and it's carrying the soils of the bund with it and there is every chance of breach of bund, explained Deputy Commissioner.