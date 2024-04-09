Girl elopes and gets married, what happens next will shock you

Hyderabad: A video of couple crying and advising to the public with a memorial flexi of their daughter in front their house is going viral on social media.

According to the sources, the couple had a daughter and has eloped with someone and got married. Frustrated with this, the couple reportedly put up a memorial flexi of their daughter in front their house and urging the locals nearby that someone has brainwashed their daughter and made her to leave the family members and got married.





The man was also seen saying that he educated her daughter in a good college but did not expect that she would do something like that. He was also seen urging others not to take like that can decisions on their own but to listen to their parents.

He also said that his daughter is dead for them as she took such step of eloping and asked others not to pain their parents.

There is not information where it has taken place but it is going viral on social media.