GITAM graduate creates world record

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Technology's alumni Shivali Johri Srivastava of Hyderabad campus (2016-20) has made the institution proud by creating a record for producing the world's largest display of handcrafted paper art.



Shivali, along with her parents, Kavita Johri and Anil, have jointly secured six more unique titles for the world's largest display of handmade paper crafts, including quilled dolls (2,111), jewellery set (1,111), origami fish art (9,200), maple leaves (1,145), citrus fruits (2,300) and whales (3,501).

Earlier, she secured 13 Guinness World Records for the largest display of handmade art, 15 AWRs and four Unique World Records. GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. N Siva Prasad, resident director DVVSR Varma, hoIs, hods, faculty and students congratulated them on their achievement.