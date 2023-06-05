GITAM Invites Entries From Student Entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: StartupIndia SmartIDEAthon — an annual pan-India mega pitch-fest by GITAM (Deemed to be University) for undergraduate and postgraduate student innovators to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas — is accepting applications for innovative ideas by Indian students across four themes: Food & Health, Toys for STEM, Sustainable Fashion and Frugal Innovation till June 10, 2023. The pitch fest will culminate in a reality show-style grand finale on August 24-25 at GITAM’s Hyderabad campus.

The student pitching competition is inviting individuals and ideation-level startups to pitch ideas for sustainable and resilient community building. It is organized by Venture Development Centre, GITAM (Deemed to be University) in collaboration with StartupIndia, Northeastern University Center for Emerging Markets, Boston and Northeastern University Center for Entrepreneurship Education (NUCEE), Boston.

Winning student entrepreneurs stand a chance to win personalised coaching and bootcamps by internationally-trained venture coaches, a sponsored trip to the USA to showcase at Boston Entrepreneurship Week, and cash and grants worth INR 30 Lakh for winners and runners-up.

“StartupIndia SmartIDEAThon 2023 is a brilliant platform for students and aspiring student entrepreneurs from all across the country to present their ideas to the world and win some exciting prizes and the opportunity to network with renowned experts. This is an invaluable opportunity to meet like-minded people and be a part of the vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem!" said Prof. Balkumar Marthi, Dean - Innovation, GITAM (Deemed to be University)