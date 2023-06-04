Global vaccine collaboration need of the hour: Union Health Minister

Hyderabad: Underscoring the importance of international collaboration in vaccine research and development, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that G20 countries can leverage India’s experience in vaccine research, development and distribution.

Addressing the Global Vaccine Research Collaborative discussion held here on Saturday, the Union Minister recalled the importance of research and speeding up the vaccine development against the backdrop of the Covid-19 experience.

He said that a mechanism of Global Vaccine Research Collaboration is to accelerate vaccine-related research and development. He recalled India's prowess for long in this field and how it tackled measles, polio and smallpox.

Further, Mandaviya said that the government has provided financial incentives and streamlined regulatory processes to encourage vaccine manufacturers to increase their production capacity. Also, steps were taken to make vaccines available in rural areas through primary health centres (PHCs) and healthcare assets. Adding, the Union minister said that India is committed to advancing priorities in the health sector.

They include accessibility of medicines and vaccines and pandemic preparedness in its bid for universal health objectives.



He asked the participating delegates from the G20 and special invitee countries to leverage India's experience in the field to speed up vaccine development. Particularly, to deal with the emerging pathogens' potential of turning into a pandemic.

Highlighting the role of India as the global leader in the field, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India played the role of a world leader in generics and biosimilars.

And the country is meeting about 50 per cent of the global requirements for vaccines being manufactured in India. Bhushan stressed cutting down the manufacturing cycle in developing and production of vaccines to less than a year against the backdrop of the Covid-19 experience. Telangana Industries Secretary Jayesh Rajan shared the state's experience facilitating Hyderabad becoming the vaccine manufacturing hub.