GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo to use new technology to track vaccine shipments

Shamshabad: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited (GACAEL) on Thursday announced a partnership with Singapore-based technology startup StaTwig to roll out a new technology-based solution for tracking and monitoring of vaccine shipments handled at the airport's cargo terminal.

The MoU giving effect to the partnership was signed by GHAC CEO Saurabh Kumar and StaTwigCo-founders Sid Chakravarthy and NrupulPonugoti.

Given its well-established position as the major pharma hub of Indian air cargo and one of the primary gateways for vaccine exports from India, GHAC through this exclusive partnership will leverage the next-gen Blockchain technology to deliver enhanced track and trace solution and real time monitoring of vaccine shipments at GHAC Terminal.

The partnership brings together domain expertise of GMR cargo and its time-tested relationships with vaccine exporters and Air Cargo trade with StaTwig's proven blockchain platform to help this solution strengthen the supply chain of vaccine exports from India.

The development assumes significance given Hyderabad's position as one of the biggest vaccine manufacturers globally, with the region set to produce over 3.5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine over the next couple of years to aid the global battle against the pandemic.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said that with this strategic partnership with StaTwig, GHAC will further consolidate its position as one of the best gateways in India for vaccine shipment handling.