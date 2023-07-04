GMR Hyderabad airport achieves 100% green energy milestone

RANGAREDDY: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has made a remarkable stride towards sustainability by announcing its complete transition to 100 percent renewable energy for all its operations. Through a strategic partnership with the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company (TSSPDCL), the airport has established a 10 MW solar power plant that will generate green electricity. This initiative will significantly reduce the airport’s carbon footprint by an estimated 9,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

In a statement, Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, expressed his enthusiasm for the milestone achievement, stating, “As staunch supporter of sustainable practices and renewable energy, this accomplishment signifies a major step in our commitment to embracing eco-friendly measures throughout the airport ecosystem. Hyderabad Airport now operates solely on 100 percent renewable energy. Through systematic efforts over the years, we have been actively reducing our carbon footprint and will continue to do so.”

GHIAL has been at the forefront of adopting energy-efficient practices since its inception and proudly holds the distinction of being the first LEED certified airport in Asia. Spanning across an expansive area of 675 acres, the airport’s lush green belt acts as a natural carbon sink, absorbing approximately 240 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually from the environment. The environmental and sustainability policy of Hyderabad Airport aligns with the commitments outlined by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from aviation, thus contributing to global climate efforts.

Some of the key initiatives implemented include incorporating green building designs, adopting eco-friendly refrigeration technologies, and promoting the production and utilisation of renewable energy sources to power airport operations. The airport also emphasises energy management practices, encourages behavioral changes to foster energy-saving habits, and prioritises the procurement of energy-efficient equipment.