GMRVF conducts classes for government school students

Hyderabad: During these times of COVID-19 pandemic, the student community is amongst the most affected. With uncertainties over schools reopening, the students have been confined in homes affecting their routine academia.

While some private schools have started online classes, for many students from marginalised sections studying in government schools, these facilities are a far cry.

Keeping this in view, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) has initiated teaching and learning in both online and offline modes to help the government school students. While online classes have been started for 10th class students in a few government schools from villages around the Hyderabad International Airport, the offline mode has been initiated through the Study Circle programme to teach the students for lower classes. To lead such programmes on the ground effectively, GMRVF has developed a group of Vidya Volunteers who have been trained to steer various educational interventions successfully providing focused assistance to the students in need.

R. Mahalakshmi, a student at one of the government schools at Mamidipally, said, "I am studying class X in Govt. High School, Mamidipally. I thank GMRVF for showing us the new way of learning through CG slate app." GMRVF is also helping students of classes I to VIII by arranging study circle classes since July. This study circle comprises 110 students belonging to four government primary schools. These classes are conducted in offline mode where a senior student volunteer mentors four children in his or her neighborhood with all safety precautions in place.

The GMRVF Vidya Volunteers have been helping the students in learning Math, Science and English subjects. Each student volunteer is trained on safety aspects such as maintaining social distancing, wearing mask and washing hands on a regular basis. K Yagnesh said, "I am studying class 8th in ZP Boys High School, Shamshabad and we reside in Airport colony. Learning through a study circle is a blessing in disguise."