Gods return to their abodes as 3 idol thieves land in cops’ custody

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Central Crime Station (CCS) LB Nagar along with Ibrahimpatnam Police apprehended three persons involved in the idol theft. Police seized several idols worth a total of Rs 5.36 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Karacha Sivananda (52), of Kurnool, and Sk Ham Shareef (38) of Prakasam District and idol receiver Akkapalli Kranthi Kumar (31) of Uppal. The arrested persons were arrested at Mangalpally X road on Wednesday. Police registered a U/s 303 (3), 305 BNS. Police seized 13 idols of panchaloha and other materials total worth Rs 5.36 lakh.

According to police, Sivananda came to Hyderabad for eking livelihood by doing labour work and staying in rented room since 6 months at NGO Colony Vanasthalipuram, whereas Shareef is homeless and moving in LB labor addas. Both the accused got acquaintance with each other at labor addas.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu said Sivananda hatched a plan to commit idols theft in temples. As per their plan they need a vehicle to go to villages and for easy escape. “In order to proceed with their plan both started moving in villages of Yacharam and Ibrahimpatnam mandal for recce by hiring an auto. On February 27, they committed theft of 4 Temple Bells in Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple & Sivalayam at Gandlaguda of Yacharam mandal. And on June 15 they went to Mallanna Swamy temple of Upparaguda village, Ibraheempatnam Mandal and committed theft of Pustela thadu (100 mg weight) and 2 Deepam stands.” Similarly, they have stolen idols, bells and hundies in various temples in Yacharam and Ibrahimpatnam police station limits.

On Wednesday, on information, CCS LB Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam police apprehended the offenders at Mangalpally X road at 8:30 am and recovered the stolen property from the accused total worth Rs 5,36,300 from them.