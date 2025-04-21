Good news for PR staff as govt to pay salary on time from May

Hyderabad: Over 92,000 employees in the Panchayati Raj / Rural Development would now get their salary without any delay from the month of May as the Finance department has agreed to the proposal of ‘Green Channel’ for timely payment of salaries to staff like junior Panchayat secretaries, multipurpose workers, etc.

According to the officials, there are 92,175 employees who work as multipurpose workers, junior Panchayat secretaries, outsourcing personnel. These employees were not getting the salaries on time for the last decade and the work was also getting affected. The employees on several occasions gave representations to the previous government but there was no solution to their long pending issue.

Panchayati Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka) had assured the staff of streamlining the salaries by having a green channel. She had sent requisition to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. The Panchayati Raj secretary Lokesh Kumar and director Srujana had taken up the exercise and completed it by sending to the finance department.

A senior official from Panchayati Raj said that the proposal was sent to the Finance department for approval and it was approved and from the month of May, the staff salaries would be streamlined. Now the officials would be getting the details of attendance by 25th day of every month and the bill would be generated on 26th day of the month.

There are over 52,400 multipurpose workers,1,301 GP computer operators, 278 mandal computer operators, 170 ZP part time workers, 1,3,30 MP part time workers, who would now get salaries through green channel, said official sources.