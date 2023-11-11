  • Menu
Goshamahal BRS MLA files nomination

Goshamahal BRS MLA files nomination
BRS Candidate Nandha Kishore vyas filed his nomination for the Goshamahal Assembly Constituency on Friday and started campaigning in the constituency. He urged the voters to vote for BRS to bring the KCR government once again.

The deadline for filing of nominations was over on Friday and the scrutinisation of the nominations was started.




