Live
- Revanth Reddy should mind his language: Talasani Srinivas Yadav
- National Sundae Day
- Child Marriage in South Asian Countries
- Uppal BRS incharge Sridhar Reddy meets Booth committee members
- Last minute festive cleaning tips
- Jana Sena candidate from Kukatpally holds Padayatra, thanks BJP for opportunity
- Diwali 2023: A look at popular Hindi cinema scenes depicting festival of lights
- Hindi film songs that celebrate the joyous spirit of Diwali
- 2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi
- WEEKLY MARKET REVIEW 11-11-2023
Just In
Goshamahal BRS MLA files nomination
Highlights
BRS Candidate Nandha Kishore vyas filed his nomination for the Goshamahal Assembly Constituency on Friday and started campaigning in the constituency
BRS Candidate Nandha Kishore vyas filed his nomination for the Goshamahal Assembly Constituency on Friday and started campaigning in the constituency. He urged the voters to vote for BRS to bring the KCR government once again.
The deadline for filing of nominations was over on Friday and the scrutinisation of the nominations was started.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS