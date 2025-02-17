Goshamahal nala collapses yet again, residents demand immediate action

Hyderabad: Once again, the road caved in at Chaknawadi area in Goshamahal on Sunday. This is the sixth such incident in the recent years. The nala, which has been prone to frequent collapses, caved in leaving local residents in a state of fear and anxiety.

The nala collapsed at an ongoing construction of a new slab for the nala. Fortunately, no worker was present at the time of the collapse, which could have led to a serious accident had it occurred during work hours.

Residents highlighted that this was not the first time the nala had collapsed, as similar incidents have occurred multiple times in recent years, including a recent collapse near Darussalam Road, with no significant repairs undertaken to resolve the underlying issue.

Despite being under construction for an extended period, only 50 per cent of the 800-metre nala work has been completed. Locals have repeatedly raised concerns with officials, but the progress has been slow. “The unfinished nala poses a serious risk,” said a resident.

According to residents, the nala is the oldest in the area, and its aging structure has made it increasingly prone to collapse. Despite repairs, it continued to damage. Each collapse has led to only partial repairs at the site, leaving the nala vulnerable to further accidents.

With no permanent solution in sight, the residents urged the authorities to undertake the full reconstruction of the nala to prevent further accidents. Residents cited the improper management of a nearby nala and the impact of heavy vehicles on the road as contributing factors to the deteriorating condition.

Local leaders said that the incident of road caving in was the sixth in the last couple of years. In 2022, a massive portion of the road caved in, taking with it several vendor carts, bikes and a car. The GHMC officials then said that the road sank due to damaged concrete slabs covering the open drain. They said that the slab may have broken due to constant fumes from the sewage flow.