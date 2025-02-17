Live
- CM expresses grief over deaths in Delhi stampede
- Upcoming Smartphones in February 2025: iPhone SE 4, Vivo V50 and More
- Vivo T4x 5G Launching Soon: Flipkart Sale, Expected Features, and More
- PM Modi led 3-member panel to meet today to select new CEC
- Woman lives with 3 corpses for 2 days
- Two coastal villages in Ganjam to get desalinated seawater
- How air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency are fueling anaemia in women
- Nicole Kidman advocates for female directors, stresses emotional connection in storytelling
- Playing Maharani Yesubai was something I never had on my radar: Rashmika
- Mass cleaning programme held at District Court
Just In
Goshamahal nala collapses yet again, residents demand immediate action
Ongoing nala construction only 50% complete, raising safety concerns
Hyderabad: Once again, the road caved in at Chaknawadi area in Goshamahal on Sunday. This is the sixth such incident in the recent years. The nala, which has been prone to frequent collapses, caved in leaving local residents in a state of fear and anxiety.
The nala collapsed at an ongoing construction of a new slab for the nala. Fortunately, no worker was present at the time of the collapse, which could have led to a serious accident had it occurred during work hours.
Residents highlighted that this was not the first time the nala had collapsed, as similar incidents have occurred multiple times in recent years, including a recent collapse near Darussalam Road, with no significant repairs undertaken to resolve the underlying issue.
Despite being under construction for an extended period, only 50 per cent of the 800-metre nala work has been completed. Locals have repeatedly raised concerns with officials, but the progress has been slow. “The unfinished nala poses a serious risk,” said a resident.
According to residents, the nala is the oldest in the area, and its aging structure has made it increasingly prone to collapse. Despite repairs, it continued to damage. Each collapse has led to only partial repairs at the site, leaving the nala vulnerable to further accidents.
With no permanent solution in sight, the residents urged the authorities to undertake the full reconstruction of the nala to prevent further accidents. Residents cited the improper management of a nearby nala and the impact of heavy vehicles on the road as contributing factors to the deteriorating condition.
Local leaders said that the incident of road caving in was the sixth in the last couple of years. In 2022, a massive portion of the road caved in, taking with it several vendor carts, bikes and a car. The GHMC officials then said that the road sank due to damaged concrete slabs covering the open drain. They said that the slab may have broken due to constant fumes from the sewage flow.