Government keen to develop Kondagattu temple says TRS MLC K Kavitha

Hyderabad: Newly elected TRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday said that the State government is spending funds for development of temples as part of all-round development of the State. She visited Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagtial district and offered special puja. Temple priests blessed her after performing special prayers. The MLC offered bananas to the monkeys at the site.

Later, Kavitha told media persons that the State government is ready to give funds for temple development. 'The government gave funds for development of this temple and they chanted Hanuman Chalisa during corona pandemic.' She said that Ramakoti Sthupam is under construction at the site as part of temple development.

Kavitha extended thanks to the people of Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts and vowed to serve the people and work for its development.