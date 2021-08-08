Top
Government responsible for poor drainage system in Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy interacting with the kin of one of the deceased sanitation workers, in Hyderabad on Saturday 

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy on Saturday held the State government responsible for the poor drainage system in the State capital.

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy on Saturday held the State government responsible for the poor drainage system in the State capital. He demanded the government to pay compensation to sanitation workers, who died while discharging their duties in Sahebnagar drainage.

He made these remarks after visiting the family members of victims, Shiva and Antaiah. Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was unfortunate that the Chief Secretary and the GHMC Commissioner had not held any review on such a serious issue so far. He asked the Zonal Commissioner as to how they allowed the workers to get into the manhole against the rules . He asked the Commissioner to book criminal cases against officials and contractors concerned. He handed over Rs 1 lakh compensation each to the victims' families on the day.

