Government showers slew of sops on weavers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday rolled out several new schemes and revised some of the existing schemes for the welfare of weavers.

Speaking at the National Handloom Day celebrations at Manneguda in the city, Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao announced new initiatives such as ‘Telangana Chenetha Maggam’, Nethannaku Health Card’, extension of Nethannaku Bima, revised ‘Chenetha Mithra’, and increased ex-gratia for TESCO members.

In addition, the Pochampally Handloom Park will be revived by the government. Prior to the celebrations, Rao laid the foundation for Handlooms Convention Centre and Handloom & Handicraft Museum at Uppal Bhagayath.

The museum aims to preserve the rich history of handlooms, showcasing the tools utilised in this craft since ancient times, and ensuring the legacy is passed on to forthcoming generations. The Handlooms Convention Centre is designed to host gatherings for handloom buyers and sellers, as well as research & development and other conferences.

Under Telangana Chenetha Maggam Scheme, all the existing pit looms will be replaced with frame looms. With a budget of Rs 40.50 crore, each loom will be replaced at a cost of Rs. 38,000.

Health cards will be issued to weavers with an annual coverage of Rs 25,000; the Nethannaku Bima will be extended to weavers aged between 59-75 years by integrating it with Nethannaku Cheyutha Scheme. Rao also announced the ex-gratia amount for TESCO members will be increased from Rs 12,500 to Rs 25,000.

Under the revised Chenetha Mithra scheme, Rs. l3,000 will be directly deposited in the accounts of weavers. Earlier, 50 per cent subsidy was provided on purchase of yarn, dyes, chemicals. However, workers said not all are benefited because of issues in uploading invoice and the condition to buy yarn through NHDC or NHDC approved depots. Addressing the issue, KTR announced Rs 3,000/month per loom will be directly deposited in handloom workers' accounts.

Ministers Rama Rao and V Srinivas Goud presented the Konda Laxman Bapuji awards and handed over cheques pertaining to various schemes to the beneficiaries.