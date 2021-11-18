  • Menu
Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan fetes young mountaineer

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan fetes young mountaineer Muriki Pulakita Hasvi
Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan fetes young mountaineer Muriki Pulakita Hasvi

Highlights

A young mountaineer from Telangana, Muriki Pulakita Hasvi (13), on Wednesday called on Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan here.

Hyderabad: A young mountaineer from Telangana, Muriki Pulakita Hasvi (13), on Wednesday called on Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan here.

She congratulated and felicitated her on the recent achievement of scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. The Governor appreciated Hasvi's goal to scale top seven mountains.

