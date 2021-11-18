Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan fetes young mountaineer
A young mountaineer from Telangana, Muriki Pulakita Hasvi (13), on Wednesday called on Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan here.
She congratulated and felicitated her on the recent achievement of scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. The Governor appreciated Hasvi's goal to scale top seven mountains.
