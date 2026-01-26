Brinda Karat calls for ouster of RSS and BJP to protect women’s rights

Hyderabad: All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) national patron and former MP Brinda Karat has called for the ouster of the RSS and BJP to safeguard women’s rights in the country. Addressing a massive public meeting on Sunday at the Bus Bhavan Ground in Hyderabad as part of the 14th AIDWA National Conference, she raised the slogan “BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao”. Brinda Karat stated that the history of Telangana serves as a great inspiration for women’s struggles across India. She identified the RSS as the biggest challenge currently facing women and criticised the central government for undermining the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). She urged for the creation of strong, united movements to ensure the revival of the scheme which supports the poor and women