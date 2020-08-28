Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan exhorts agri scientists to focus on nutritional value of crops

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan called upon the agriculture scientists to focus on the nutritional value of locally grown crops and relate to the same to the nutritional needs of the people.



Addressing the Fourth Convocation Ceremony of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural Univerity (PJTSAU), held in virtual mode, on Thursday, she also stressed on revisiting the traditional wisdom of sustainable natural resources management inherited from the past.

The Governor said that the country has achieved remarkable progress in the food grain production. But, people are not getting necessary nutritious food. Besides, soil fertility has been decreasing. She wanted the agriculture experts to focus on these aspects.

Dr Tamilisai appreciated the Centre and Telangana State government for rolling out several schemes for the welfare of farmers. He said that the State government is making efforts to make agriculture profitable to the farmers and also, to convert Telangana into a rice bowl. She also highlighted the growing importance of women in the field of agriculture. NABARD Chairman Govinda Rajulu, in his convocation address, said that the Rythu Bandhu Scheme of the Telangana government is a trendsetter. Similarly, the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project, Mission Kakatiya schemes show the State's efficient management of water resources.

Recollecting his student days in the same university before the bifurcation, he said the agriculture has been facing several challenges earlier. Currently, it is also facing challenges, but, technological usage has come handy to address the present challenges, he added.

Further appreciating the important that the State is giving to the agriculture, he asked to strengthen the farmer producers organisation and adopt climate-smart agriculture practices in a big way. Aso, to encourage agricultural startups, He assured to extend support to the university in its research projects.

University Vice-Chancellor, Dr V Praveen Rao said that the university has become first among the agriculture universities in a short span of time.

Later the NABARD Chairman was presented with Doctorate of Science Degree by the university.

Among the undergraduate students, Medisetti Anuhya bagged the PJTSAU outstanding student gold medal and Komatireddy Bhargavi and Pravallika were awarded three and two gold medals, respectively.