Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan attends felicitation at MCEME

Hyderabad: The week-long empowerment campaign for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) under the slogan "Embracing Uniqueness" was conducted by HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub-Area/Army, as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor, was the chief guest for the felicitation ceremony conducted at MCEME auditorium on Monday.

This unique campaign, in collaboration with the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities(NIEPID), consisted of a seminar on "Inclusive Education, Assessment Camps, Registration for Unique Disability ID Cards, Ayushman Bharat Scheme and National Career Scheme for CWSN, sibling training programme, dental and eye treatment camps by the Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS) & Military Hospital, Secunderabad, Sports Day and cultural events.

The Governor witnessed the video presentation and various cultural events. She commended the Army and all the personnel involved in this unique week-long campaign, said a senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad Dr Soundararajan mentioned the efforts undertaken by her as a gynaecologist in treating cases at the prenatal stage and the role of society to empower the CWSN. Later she went round stalls put up by NGOs and schools showcasing art & craft items prepared by CWSN.