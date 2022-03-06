Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan gives nod though convention 'set aside'

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan gave her nod for the introduction of the finance bill though the government decided not to have the customary joint address by the Governor on day one of the budget session, citing technical reasons.

In a statement on Saturday, the Governor said she had given her consent as people's welfare was involved in it. She said the government had in its own wisdom convened the budget session from March 7 without the customary Governor's address.

The government said that because it is not a new session but a continuation of the earlier session, it has not been possible to commence the Budget session with the Governor's address.



The House is meeting after a period of five months. Under normal circumstances, when there is such a long interval, the House is convened for a new session. Despite the long recess, the government has chosen to continue the earlier session and do away with the customary address by the Governor, citing technical reasons.

Dr Tamilisai said the Governor's address is not an address made by the office of the Governor but a statement of the government in office. It is a report card of the activities and achievements of the government during the previous year and the policy indicatives for the ensuing year.

The address provides the occasion for the members to hold meaningful discussion on the floor of the house about the administration and the debate matters mentioned in the address. It is an important instrument in upholding the democratic principles of making the government responsible to the elected members. The Governor's role is limited to be a catalyst to the democratic ideals enshrined in our Constitution.

The government while seeking the recommendation of the Governor for the introduction of Financial Bill had mentioned that the session would commence with Governor's address. Unfortunately, on clarification, it was stated that it was inadvertent. "Ironical that the note following democratic convention was stated as inadvertent," she added.

She, however, said that respecting the constitutional convention and going beyond political considerations and keeping up the with spirit of co-operative federalism, she had conveyed her recommendation for the introduction of the Finance Bill.

The Governor said she had the liberty to take her time to give her recommendation. But knowing well that people's welfare was involved, and giving primacy to their welfare, she gave the recommendation without any time lag.

In the absence of the Governor's address in the Budget session, she said, the members now stand to lose out on the opportunity to discuss the previous year's performance of the government.

"Anyhow, My Best Wishes to the people of Telangana. Even though the Constitution has given certain powers to Governor and even when it is decided that Governor's address will not be held, I gave my recommendation for the Presentation of the Budget in the Assembly, as my primary intention is for people's welfare only and any other thing in whatever situation takes backseat," she said.