Governor Tamilisai to take part in Mandir, Masjid and Church inauguration today

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is likely to visit the new Telangana State BR Ambedkar Secretariat and attend the inauguration of Temple, Masjid and Church constructed in the new premises on Friday.

Sources said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao invited Governor to attend the all faith prayers at the inauguration of all religious structures.

The CM will inaugurate Nalla Pochamma Temple, Masque and Church in the newly built Secretariat. Meanwhile, State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday visited the religious structures being built in the vicinity of the secretariat complex and reviewed arrangements being made For Chief Minister’s visit tomorrow.

Chief Secretary took stock of the arrangements being made for the inauguration of the religious structures with the officials of R&B, Police and other departments. She instructed the officials to complete all the pending works by today evening. The CS also participated in the puja held in the Nalla pochchamma temple. Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, Secretary Finance T K Sridevi, Secretary Agriculture Raghunandan Rao, and other senior officials were present.