Govt announces amnesty for 231 prisoners on R-Day

Hyderabad: The State government has announced the release of prisoners with good conduct on the occasion of Republic Day on Friday. A total of 231 prisoners with good conduct in prisons have been selected for amnesty. Of them, 212 are life-time convicts and 19 are non-life convicts.

The government issued guidelines for premature release of life and non-life prisoners who have displayed good conduct.

An official statement said that the Governor has the power to grant remission under Article 161 of the Constitution of India. The government considers the release of prisoners usually on three occasions- January 26 (Republic Day), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2) by granting amnesty. This will enable the prisoners to fully reintegrate into society and pave the way for a crime-free State.

This was the third time premature release of prisoners was granted after the formation of Telangana State. Earlier, clemency was granted in 2016 and 2020. Last year, the previous BRS government sent the list of prisoners to the Governor, but the Raj Bhavan did not approve the list.