Govt committed to all religious festivals, asserts Azharuddin

Hyderabad: State Minority Welfare Minister Mohd Azharuddin has affirmed that the state government is committed to supporting all religious festivals and ensuring that celebrations are conducted in a peaceful, inclusive, and joyous manner.

Addressing the gathering at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat Christian Employees Christmas Celebrations, the Minister recalled his personal association with Christian institutions, stating that he had studied in one, where he had the opportunity to experience the true spirit of Christmas every year. He fondly remembered celebrating Christmas with friends and teachers in an atmosphere of harmony and goodwill.

Extending warm Christmas greetings to the Christian community, he said that Christmas reminds everyone of the importance of sharing, caring for the underprivileged, and strengthening bonds among communities. The Minister noted that festivals like Christmas play a vital role in promoting communal harmony and reinforcing India’s age-old tradition of unity in diversity.

On this occasion, Rev Dr John Wesley delivered an inspiring Christian message, emphasising love, peace, compassion, and the spirit of service, and called upon everyone to spread harmony and goodwill in society. Principal Secretary Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, Managing Director of the Christian Minority Finance Corporation Sabitha, Secretariat Christian Employees Association Members Shastry, Chitti Babu, Shashibushan, Manoharamma, Jacob Ross, and others participated in the programme.