Govt extends help to train shooting victim’s family

Hyderabad: State government extended support to the family of Syed Saifuddin, a resident of Hyderabad who was killed in a shooting on Jaipur-Mumbai train on July 31.

According to officials, the government appointed Saifuddin’s wife Anjum Shaheen as office subordinate in Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA), also sanctioned a 2BHK flat.

On behalf of the BRS party, Minister K T Rama Rao also handed over an ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh.

On Friday, the plight of the family was brought to the notice of the House by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Assembly. Responding to his request, KTR promised to help the family. Minister personally handed over the appointment letter, a cheque for Rs 6 lakh and allotment order for a 2BHK flat in Jiyaguda to Anjum Shaheen on the Assembly premises on Saturday. Home Minister Mahmood Ali and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi were also present on the occasion.