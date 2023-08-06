Live
- Redevelopment works of 508 stations will be done at a rapid pace, says Railway Minister
- Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference to observe Aug 17 as 'Farmers Deception Day'
- Third year in a row RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani draws no salary
- PM lays foundation for redevelopment of 25 stations in Odisha
- Even Partition violence didn’t touch Nuh: Congress MP Deepender Hooda
- ‘We wait in Lok Sabha for him’: Congress attacks PM Modi over Manipur situation
- YS Jagan to visit flood affected areas from tomorrow
- "Balladeer" Gaddar passed away
- OpenAI to roll out 'huge set' of ChatGPT updates next week
- BJP’s Central team to intensify efforts to bring dissidents on one stage in poll-bound MP
Just In
Govt extends help to train shooting victim’s family
Syed Saifuddin’s wife is given employment, 2BHK house, and ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh
Hyderabad: State government extended support to the family of Syed Saifuddin, a resident of Hyderabad who was killed in a shooting on Jaipur-Mumbai train on July 31.
According to officials, the government appointed Saifuddin’s wife Anjum Shaheen as office subordinate in Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA), also sanctioned a 2BHK flat.
On behalf of the BRS party, Minister K T Rama Rao also handed over an ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh.
On Friday, the plight of the family was brought to the notice of the House by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Assembly. Responding to his request, KTR promised to help the family. Minister personally handed over the appointment letter, a cheque for Rs 6 lakh and allotment order for a 2BHK flat in Jiyaguda to Anjum Shaheen on the Assembly premises on Saturday. Home Minister Mahmood Ali and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi were also present on the occasion.