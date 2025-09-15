Govt makes last-ditch efforts to end professional colleges’ strike

Hyderabad: Ina last-ditch effort to avert disruption in higher education, the state government held late-night talks with representatives of private professional college managements, hoping to persuade them to withdraw their indefinite strike from Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, and Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao led the discussions, signaling the government’s intent to resolve the crisis through dialogue. However, no final decision was made till 10.30 pm.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) earlier called for indefinite strike from September 15 in protest against the government’s failure to release long-pending fee reimbursement dues. This decision was ratified at the FATHI general body meeting held on Sunday, where members also resolved to observe Engineer’s Day as a ‘Black Day’. The strike, if it happens, will result in the closure of all private engineering, pharmacy, nursing, BEd, DEd, and other professional colleges across the state, affecting thousands of students and faculty members.

According to FATHI, faculty and staff across institutions have gone unpaid for several months, leading to severe hardship for their families - especially with the Dasara festival approaching. “We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to students and parents, but the responsibility for this unprecedented crisis lies squarely with the government,” said Dr N Ramesh Babu, Chairman of FATHI. The FATHI placed a charter of six key demands before the state government. They include:

Immediate release of Rs 1,200 crore in budgeted fee reimbursement before Dasara; Clearance of all pending dues from previous years by December 31, 2025; Release of the feasibility report on the proposed Trust Bank by October 31, 2025; Issuance of a Government Order (GO) on the new reimbursement system for 2025–26 by year-end; Full reimbursement for the academic year 2025–26 by March 31, 2026 and unified handling of admission policy, fee reimbursement, and fee fixation by the government.

Multiple associations under the FATHI umbrella, including the Telangana Engineering & Professional Institutions Management Association, Telangana Pharmacy Colleges Managements Association, and Telangana Private BEdand DEdColleges Managements Association, were spearheading the agitation.