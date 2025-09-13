Govt must provide alternative facilities to cable operators

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP President N Ramchander Rao today urged the Congress government to ensure alternative services like providing optical fiber facilities to cable operators who have been facing problems after the government’s harsh actions.

He said on Friday that the Karnataka government is providing optical fiber connections to cable operators and collect rent from them, which helps them to provide services to customers.

After an unfortunate incident on Sri Krishna Janmashtami in Ramanthapur, the state government has taken an inadvertent decision to cut down cable wires in various areas in the city, causing them to lose their livelihood and face problems in providing services to customers.

There were 1,50,000 cable operators and staff in the state, and lakhs of families depended on this small industry, he said, and assured that he would work to solve problems being faced by representatives of the Internet Service Providers Association and small-scale cable operators.

The BJP has declared its support for the protest to be held at Indira Park, organised by the Telangana Internet Service Providers Association and small-scale cable operators.

Earlier, representatives of the Telangana Internet Service Providers Association and small-scale cable operators met BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao was at his residence in Tarnaka, and they explained the severe difficulties and challenges they were facing.