Govt readying strong case in land row

Hyderabad: With the Supreme Court halting the felling of trees on 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli, near Hyderabad Central University, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is moving swiftly to present a strong legal argument in the Apex court, emphasizing the conservation of green cover and wildlife norms.

The Chief Minister has directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and senior forest officials to seek legal assistance and prepare a comprehensive report on the issue. This report will be submitted to the court in the upcoming hearing. Following court's directive, the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and Revenue officials immediately stopped the tree-cutting operations. Additionally, machinery used for stone removal and tree felling has been withdrawn from the site.

To reinforce state’s stance in the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister has instructed officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the Forest and Environment department to draft a counterargument in consultation with legal and environmental experts. The case revolves around the conservation of nature in the 400-acre plot, which is slated for the development of an IT park.

Although the dense green cover near Hyderabad Central University is not classified as a forest area, officials have assured that the government remains committed to preserving the ecosystem. Special emphasis will be placed on protecting water bodies, particularly Peacock Lake and Buffalo Lake, to ensure the survival of local wildlife habitats.

Revenue officials have briefed the Chief Minister on the status of tree removal as part of infrastructure development for the proposed IT park. In response, the Chief Minister has instructed TSIIC officials to visit the site on Friday and document the status of flora and fauna through photographs and videos. This ground report, along with visual evidence, will be submitted to the Supreme Court for the next hearing on April 11.

A major challenge for the government is to convince the court that the development of the IT park can proceed while ensuring the preservation of the existing natural habitat. Since extensive construction work is required, TSIIC officials are seeking recommendations from the Forest and Environment department on how to maintain ecological balance without harming wildlife.

Once the implementing agencies finalise their report on wildlife conservation and green cover maintenance, the Chief Minister will hold a review meeting to assess the environmental concerns and formulate an action plan to address them effectively.