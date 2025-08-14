Govt to felicitate SSC & Inter toppers during I-Day celebrations

Hyderabad: As part of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, the State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, Telangana, Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas, has issued directives to all District Educational Officers (DEOs) to organize district-level events involving government school children. The initiative aims to foster a patriotic spirit and recognize academic excellence among students.

The celebrations will feature cultural programs, NCC and Scouts drills, and the ceremonial felicitation of top-performing students from the SSC and Intermediate Examinations – 2025. Each district will identify two boys and two girls from SSC, and two boys and two girls from the Intermediate level, studying in government institutions under the Directorate of School Education (DSE). These eight students per district will be felicitated with a cash award of Rs 10,000 each, along with certificates issued by the Head Office.

To support these activities, instructions were issued to to release Rs 36.30 lakh to the SNA accounts of 33 District Project Offices (DPOs). Each district will receive Rs 1.10 lakh — Rs 30,000 for organizing cultural programs and NCC/Scouts participation, and Rs 80,000 for student felicitation.

The cultural segment will include patriotic songs, dances, and skits that reflect national pride and unity. NCC and Scouts cadets will present drills and parades as part of the ceremonial proceedings. The funds allocated will cover expenses such as snacks, transportation, costumes, stage arrangements, and other incidental costs.

Certificates for the toppers will be printed and presented in a dignified manner during the Independence Day event. The directive underscores the government’s commitment to promoting both academic achievement and civic values among school children.