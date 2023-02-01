Grand centenary celebrations of Sharada Vidyalaya

Hyderabad: The centenary celebrations of Sharada Vidyalaya, which is imparting quality education to thousands of students from KG to PG for the last 100 years, were organised recently. Several eminent persons participated in the event to inspire the students.

As part of centenary celebrations (1922-2022) and continued commitment to society to provide quality education along with all-round development of the students, the Vidyalaya management developed a 1.36 acre sports field on the campus, which will promote camaraderie, team spirit, leadership skills among the students through sports and build their physical fitness. The sports field has five cricket practice nets, volleyball and basketball courts, along with designated space for other athletics' and sports like Tug of War, Shot Put.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and State Youth Affairs, Tourism and Culture department principal secretary Sandeep Sultania inaugurated the vast sports field along with former Test cricketer Venkatapathy Raju, and Mayneni Angel investor and founder Noah Soft.