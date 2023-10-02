Grand Ganesha Awards conclude with a huge celebration

Hyderabad: Lions Club International Dist 320A presented “Ratnadeep Grand Ganesha Awards , 2023 – Season 4” was held on Saturday 30th September 2023 at Club Botanika, Gachibowli.



Present were Chief Guest Sri Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS – Addl DGP – CID and Guests of Honour were Sri Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Chairman, TSTDC, Sri K Hanumantha Rao, MD, Hyderabad Media House Limited (Hans India), Sri Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Dept of Language & Culture & Lion Harinarayan Bhattad, Dist Governor, Lions International Dist 320A.

Keynote Speech was given by Lion Sunil Kumar, Past International Director, Lions International and Award was convened by Lion Dr Saurabh Sureka, President, Lions Yuva. This award in its 4th season is presented by Department of Language & Culture (Govt of Telangana) powered by Hans India & Bizz Buzz, in association with Telangana Tourism & Hyderabad City Police. The Concept & Curation is done by “Celebration Makers” and initiated by Lions Club Yuva.

“Grand Ganesha Awards” as a concept is curated to understand the amalgamation of cultures and ethnicity in a fast-growing Cosmopolitan City like Hyderabad, while maintaining the Traditions and going back to basics of Sustainability. Out of all the registrations received this year, only 25 Societies were shortlisted as finalists.

Gated Communities are the mini-townships where the Cosmo Population along with the resident population of the city come together to celebrate and build the Sustainable Cultural Legacy for our future generations.

“Grand Ganesha Awards” recognises and rewards Gated Communities who contribute in building this Legacy which shall form the shape of our future City.

Extending the intent of building cultural legacy there was “Ek Bharat” Dance performance by Jainam Events Dance troupe marking the launch of “Bharat Utsav 2024” to be held during Sankranti and is a joint venture of Five major Events Companies of Hyderabad – Celebration Makers, Jainam Events, White & Black Events, Page3 Events India Ltd & PRO Events. The Chairman, TSTDC also promised to extend all their support for Bharat Utsav.

Sri Mahesh Bhagwat said this is a wonderful opportunity for Gated Communities to come together on one platform and huge celebrations of festivals like Ganesha which was initiated by the Great Nationalist Lokmanya Tilak has transformed and integrated societies since several years.

list of awards conferred...

1. Aparna Sarovar Zenith is awarded for Most Upcoming Society, Most Enthusiastic Society, Most Culturally

Active Society and Proud Winners

2. PBEL City is awarded for Matri Shakti Society, Changemakers Society and Proud Runners Up

3. Raintree Park, KPHB awarded for Best Prasadam Seva, Most Ideal Society (Hyderabad - West) and Most Digitally Active Society

4. Rainbow Vistas Rock Garden is awarded for Stalwarts of stalwarts, Best Maha Aarati Concept and Go-Green Society

5. Rajapushpa Atria is awarded for Most Resident Friendly Society, Best Décor Concept and they are Proud Runners Up

6. Sri Marwadi Ganesh Utsav Samiti awarded for Best Crowd Management (Non-Gated Society), Best Innovative Theme (Non-Gated Society)

7. Sunshine IRIS Apartment is awarded for Most Integrated Society (Less than 500 Families)

8. Trident Grande is awarded for Most Resident Friendly Society (Less than 500 Families)

9. Manjeera Majestc Homes is awarded for Most Resident Friendly Society (Less than 500 Families)

10. The Neighborhood is awarded for Most Eco-Friendly Society (Less than 500 Families)

11. SA Palm Meadows is awarded for Most Elegantly Organised Festival (Less than 500 Families)

12. Ashoka A-La-Maison is awarded for Ideal Society for Social Welfare (Less than 500 Families)

13. Green Valley is awarded for Most Promising Society (Less than 500 Families)

14. Golf View is awarded for Most Dynamic Society (Less than 500 Families) and Most Evolving

Society (Less than 500 Families)

15. Aparna KanopyTulip is awarded for Most Resident Friendly Society Less than 500 Families

16. Prestige High Fields is awarded for Most Promising Society (Jury Award)

17. Aparna Sarovar Zenith is awarded for Most Upcoming Society

18. SMR Vinay Iconia is awarded for Most Harmonious Society

19. Jain’s Carlton Creek is awarded for Most Evolving Society

20. My Home Vihanga is awarded for

Most Elegantly Organised Festival

21. Aparna Cyberlife is awarded for Best Innovative Concepts (Jury Award) and Most Futuristic Society

22. Provident Kenworth is awarded for Most Nationally Integrated Society, Most Promising Society and Most

Innovative Concepts (Jury Award)