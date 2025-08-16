Grandeur marks HMWSSB’s I-Day celebrations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) marked the 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervor and enthusiasm at its head office in Khairatabad on Friday.

Managing Director Ashok Reddy, who was the chief guest at the event, unfurled the tricolor and led the gathering in singing the National Anthem. He extended his heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all Water Board customers, employees, and staff, recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters and urging everyone to work with dedication towards the nation’s progress. The celebrations were attended by Executive Director Mayank Mittal, Technical Director Sudarshan, Personnel Director Mohammad Abdul Khader, Chief Vigilance Officer Gyanender Reddy, Chief General Managers, Union leaders, Representatives, officials, and staff members.

The event showcased the unity and collective spirit of the organizations, with employees from various departments participating in the festivities. The program concluded with a reaffirmation of the Water Board’s commitment to serving the public efficiently and upholding the values of the nation.